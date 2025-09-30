VIDEO: Fallen Officer Escorted Home

Kansans turned out along nearly 200 miles of lonely roads and highways Tuesday afternoon to honor a fallen police officer who was making his final trip home.

Hays Police Sgt Scott Heimann was killed Sunday while responding to a domestic violence call where a person was barricaded in a home.

Heimann was escorted back home to Hays from a forensic science center in Wichita on Tuesday afternoon. The escort had multiple law enforcement vehicles including a helicopter, motorcycles, cars, and SUVs, from the Kansas Highway Patrol and other agencies.

All along the way first responders, including law enforcement and firefighters, gathered on overpasses, medians, and exit ramps, and saluted as the procession passed.

Citizens gathered as well, on overpasses and sideroads to show their respect. At times traffic in both directions came to a stop as the procession approached.

Salina Firefighters and Police Officers gathered on the Crawford Street Overpass. They displayed a large flag, and saluted. Citizens gathered with them, and also on the Magnolia Street Overpass, on exit ramps, and on side roads, some of them holding flags, to salute the fallen officer.

Services in Hays are planned for Thursday and Friday. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. A vigil service and rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the church.

On Friday, a burial mass will be held at Gross Memorial Coliseum at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Fred Gatschet officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be flown at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities from sunup to sundown on Friday in honor of Sergeant Scott Heimann.

“For nearly a decade, Sergeant Heimann was committed to protecting those in Hays, and he made the ultimate sacrifice in service to his community,” the Governor said. “His sacrifice is a debt that we will never forget or be able to repay. My sincere condolences go out to his family and loved ones as they mourn this tragedy, and to all Kansans as we grieve our state’s fourth line-of-duty death in the last three months.”

Memorials are suggested for Scott’s children’s education with checks payable to F.O.P. Lodge 48.

Photo by Tanner Colvin