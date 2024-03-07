VIDEO: Distracted Driver Hits Trooper

No one was hurt when what officials say was a distracted driver crashed into a state trooper.

According to the Kansas Highway patrol, a trooper in Sedgwick County came to a stop in traffic, and a short time later was struck by a driver that was distracted. Thankfully, the trooper that was struck and the driver that struck him were not injured.

The agency says they will continue to warn of the dangers of distracted driving. When your eyes are off the road, you are more likely to crash. Driving while distracted is dangerous for everyone on the roadway.

Please put your cell phones and other devices away while driving. Distracted driving crashes are preventable.

_ _ _