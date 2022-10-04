VIDEO: Digital Agriculture Moving Forward

K-State Research and Extension agronomist Ignacio Ciampitti says digital agriculture – drones, satellite images, remote soil sensors and more – involve many university departments with a singular goal: Train students to solve agriculture’s future challenges.

“We are training a new generation of thinkers, people who will have different skills and can think out of the box to solve the problems we have in agriculture,” Ciampitti said.

The university’s work, he said, includes experts in agronomy, horticulture, geography and spatial science, engineering, plant pathology, agricultural economics and more.

“One of the things we have to think about in the future is solving complex problems,” Ciampitti said. “It will take not just agronomists, but an integrated team working with the goal of training people who will be solving new problems.”

K-State Research and Extension video by Dan Donnert

MORE INFORMATION:

Satellite Data and Agronomic Decisions, https://bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/MF3398.pdf