VIDEO: City Mask Ordinance to Continue

Todd PittengerApril 13, 2021

While the Saline County mask ordinance will end on Tuesday, a similar mask ordinance for the City of Salina will continue.

Salina City Commissioners voted 2-2 Monday on an ordinance which would have repealed the mask ordinance. To pass, it would have taken a majority vote. Mayor Melissa Hodges and Commissioner Dr. Trent Davis both voted against the repeal, while Commissioners Mike Hoppock and Karly Ryan voted to repeal. Commissioner Rod Franz, who is recovering in a Wichita hospital after suffering a fall last week, was not in attendance.

Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller spoke, as did multiple citizens.

All of the commissioners were in general agreement that there is mask fatigue.

Those commissioners who favored ending the ordinance indicated they believe falling COVID numbers, along with the rising number of vaccinations, make it prudent to allow the ordinance to end.  They indicated masks would still be encouraged.

Those commissioners who were reluctant to end the ordinance  indicated it would be counter-productive to end the ordinance too early.

The commission will revisit the issue on May 24th, unless Commissioner Franz is able to return earlier.

Meeting Video (mask discussion starts at 18:11)

 

 

