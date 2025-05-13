VIDEO: Chisholm Trail Riders Complete 88-Day Journey to Abilene

Tom Nass and BG Gilliam from Pineville, Missouri, completed their 891.7-mile journey along the Chisholm Trail Tuesday, arriving in Abilene.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, their journey in the saddle began on February 14 near San Antonio, Texas, and spanned 88 days, testing them through all types of weather, including snow, dust storms, and intense heat.

Gilliam had dreamed of this adventure for years, and it didn’t take much convincing for Nass to saddle up for the ride. Brenda Dyer accompanied the pair, scouting the route and providing critical support throughout their journey.

Along the trail, they met people, shared stories, and experienced the enduring spirit of the historic Chisholm Trail. To commemorate their journey, they presented a signed copy of their trail map to members of the Old Abilene Town board, who plan to display it at the Trail Center.