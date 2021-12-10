Bob Dole’s final trip to his home state of Kansas began Friday night at the Salina Regional Airport.

Following ceremonies at the Washington National Cathedral and at the World War II Memorial in Washington DC honoring the former Senator, a funeral flight left for Kansas carrying the casket and a group including family, friends, and former colleagues.

The flight touched down in Salina just before 5:30, as a group including Kansas National Guard and Kansas Highway Patrol honor guards gathered along the tarmac to pay their respect. A large crowd of citizens gathered along the fence line to get a glimpse as well.

The casket was moved from the presidential aircraft with full military honors and transferred to a waiting car. A procession then left Salina, headed west to Russell.

Following a procession through Russell Saturday morning which will make stops including at Dole’s boyhood home, a public viewing is scheduled from 9 a to 10:30 a.m. at St Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church. There will then be a service at 11 a.m. with remarks from Senators Pat Roberts, Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall. After the service, the public will be invited to pass by Dole’s casket, which will leave for Topeka at 1 p.m.

AT 4 p.m., Governor Kelly and a delegation of Kansas officials will receive Dole’s casket at the Kansas State Capitol. A public ceremony will take place at the Capitol Rotunda with remarks by Kelly and Senators Marshall, Moran, Nancy Kassebaum Baker and former Congressman James Slattery.

Following the events in Kansas Dole will then fly back to DC for burial.

Photos by Tanner Colvin.

Top photo: Full military honors via a Kansas National Guard Honor Guard.

Bottom photo: Those accompanying Dole on his final flight to Kansas, including his wife Elizabeth, exit the aircraft.