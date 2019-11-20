Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Cloudy / Windy

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 38 °

BREAKING NEWS

VIDEO: Big Boy Locomotive Chugs Into Salina

Todd PittengerNovember 20, 2019

A large crowd gathered in Salina Wednesday afternoon to watch a historic Union Pacific locomotive chug into town.

Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 has been touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary. This week the journey has been taking it through Kansas. Wednesday afternoon in rolled up the historic Union Pacific Depot facility for an overnight stay.

Large crowds gathered along both sides of the railroad tracks, stretching from east of Santa Fe to the historic Union Pacific Depot on North 13th Street.

The Big Boy’s return to the rails is the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team. No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive.

Big Boys are the heaviest single expansion steam locomotives ever built, weighing about 1,200,000 pounds.

The Big Boy Locomotive will pull out of Salina Thursday morning to continue its journey west. Following stops in Ellsworth and Russell it will pull into Hays for the night.

 

The historic Big Boy train has arrived in Salina.

Posted by Newsradio 1150 KSAL on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

 

 

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Big Boy Locomotive Schedule:

Thursday, November 21
Salina, Kan.
400 N. 13th St 		Depart 8:00 a.m. CT
Ellsworth, Kan.
Lincoln Ave. Crossing 		Arrival
Depart		 9:30 a.m. CT
10:15 a.m. CT
Russell, Kan.
Lincoln St. Crossing 		Arrival
Depart		 Noon CT
12:15 p.m. CT
Hays, Kan.
E. 9th St. & Milner St. 		Arrival 1:45 p.m. CT
Friday, November 22
Hays, Kan.
E. 9th St. & Milner St. 		Depart 8:00 a.m. CT
Ellis, Kan.
Washington St. Crossing 		Arrival
Depart		 8:45 a.m. CT
9:00 a.m. CT
Quinter, Kan.
Long St. Crossing 		Arrival
Depart		 10:30 a.m. CT
11:00 a.m. CT
Oakley, Kan.
E. Front St. & Center Ave. 		Arrival
Depart		 12:30 p.m. CT
1:00 p.m. CT
Sharon Springs, Kan.
N. Front St. & N. Boeke St. 		Arrival 2:15 p.m. MT
Saturday, November 23
Sharon Springs, Kan.
N. Front St. & N. Boeke St. 		Depart 8:00 a.m. MT

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

VIDEO: Big Boy Locomotive Chugs Int...

A large crowd gathered in Salina Wednesday afternoon to watch a historic Union Pacific locomotive ch...

November 20, 2019 Comments

20th Annual Dr. Temple Food Drive

Kansas News

November 20, 2019

3 Sent to Hospital in Injury Crash

Kansas News

November 20, 2019

Stolen Van Found in North Salina Tr...

Kansas News

November 20, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

20th Annual Dr. Temple Fo...
November 20, 2019Comments
3 Sent to Hospital in Inj...
November 20, 2019Comments
Stolen Van Found in North...
November 20, 2019Comments
Salina Man Arrested on Dr...
November 20, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH