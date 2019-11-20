VIDEO: Big Boy Locomotive Chugs Into Salina

A large crowd gathered in Salina Wednesday afternoon to watch a historic Union Pacific locomotive chug into town.

Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 has been touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary. This week the journey has been taking it through Kansas. Wednesday afternoon in rolled up the historic Union Pacific Depot facility for an overnight stay.

Large crowds gathered along both sides of the railroad tracks, stretching from east of Santa Fe to the historic Union Pacific Depot on North 13th Street.

The Big Boy’s return to the rails is the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team. No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive.

Big Boys are the heaviest single expansion steam locomotives ever built, weighing about 1,200,000 pounds.

The Big Boy Locomotive will pull out of Salina Thursday morning to continue its journey west. Following stops in Ellsworth and Russell it will pull into Hays for the night.

The historic Big Boy train has arrived in Salina. Posted by Newsradio 1150 KSAL on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Big Boy Locomotive Schedule: