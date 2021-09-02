VIDEO: Big Boy Chugs Into Salina

A large crowd gathered in Salina Thursday evening to watch a historic Union Pacific locomotive chug into town.

Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 has been touring the Union Pacific system this summer. The journey is winding down leading up to Labor Day, taking it through Kansas. Thursday evening at around 6:30 it rolled up the historic Union Pacific Depot facility for an overnight stay.

Large crowds gathered along both sides of the railroad tracks, stretching from east of Santa Fe to the historic Salina Union Pacific Depot on North 13th Street.

Big Boys are the heaviest single expansion steam locomotives ever built, weighing about 1,200,000 pounds.

The Big Boy Locomotive will pull out of Salina Friday morning, headed toward Denver to continue its journey west.

It will reach its final destination of Cheyenne, Wyoming on Labor Day Monday.