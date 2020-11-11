VIDEO: As-Spiring to Past Glory

The downtown Salina skyline was changed forever during the noon hour on Wednesday.

As a large, curious crowd gathered to watch, the new Stiefel Theatre spire for the newly built tower was hoisted high above the street and secured into place.

The tower, which the spire is the crown jewel of, is being rebuilt exactly as it was in 1931. In 1954 lightning caused damage to the upper tiers of our tower, causing the necessary removal of the top layers.

The original tower extended four stories tall and was topped with a neon beacon requiring 200,000 watts of electricity and a fluid cooling system. Thirty recessed lights illuminated the tower.

Stiefel Theatre Executive Director Jane Gates tells KSAL News plans are for the new tower to again light up the night sky in Downtown Salina.

Important brick repair work is also being done as part of the Stiefel project.

The construction began in June and will be completed by Christmas. If you would like to donate to this project please contact the Stiefel or email Jane Gates @ [email protected].

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)