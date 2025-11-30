VIDEO: Anniversary of Soviet Hoops in Salina

A half-century ago this past Friday one of the most notable events in Salina sports history happened. On November 28th, 1975, the Soviet Union men’s national basketball team played an exhibition game in Salina against the Marymount College basketball team. It what became a legendary local sporting event, the Soviet team won the game in come-from-behind fashion 78-75.

Tickets went on sale 16 days before the game and sold-out in a day. Over 3,000 fans packed Smoot Gymnasium on the Marymount campus to watch the game.

The Soviet team featured several players who were part of their controversial 1972 Olympic gold medal win against the United States. Sergei Belov scored 21 points in the game in Salina, and Alexandr Belov scored 15 points.

Jim Hearns, who was later drafted into the NBA by the Detroit Pistons, scored 19 points for Marymount. Louis Grimsley added 14. Nino Samuel and James “Bull” Gorham had 11 each.

The Soviet team was on a four-week, 14-game U.S. tour, playing against top college programs including Indiana, North Carolina, and Notre Dame. Marymount was the only NAIA school on the schedule.

Marymount was one of the best NAIA teams in the country at the time.Coached by Ken Cochran, the Spartans were known for playing high-pressure defense. Cochran later invented the popular Pop-A-Shot basketball game.