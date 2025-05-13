VIDEO: A River Runs Through It

About 100 people gathered Tuesday evening for the first public peek at a project that began nearly 20 years ago as an idea. Planning is well under way, construction and other projects will begin by this time next year, and by 2030 the the Smoky Hill River will be revitalized and flowing through Salina again.

City of Salina Utilities Director Martha Tasker was one of the hosts of the presentation, which went in depth into the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project.

Tasker tells KSAL News a big part of the project is building seven bridges along the over 6 miles of river that will be flowing through town. The bridges will replace currently existing box culverts.

New bridges will be located at Lakewood Park, Elm Street, Ash Street, Iron Street, The Midway, YMCA Drive and South Ohio Street.

Tasker says there will be 6.3 miles of trails along the river, which on most parts will be 10 feet wide concrete. The trails will have lighting, and will connect to the levee system for two more miles.

Other major elements include two pedestrian undercrossings under North Ohio and South Ohio Streets.

There will be four kayak / canoe launch areas.

There are also plans for a boardwalk, and 4th Street plaza area.

While the construction process is going on, at the same time the US Army Corps of Engineers will be dredging the river and removing silt which has built up over the years.

There will be the need for the city to acquire some land as part of the project. No structures will be impacted, but rather sections of land will need to be utilized.

The Smoky Hill River Renewal Project in its entirety will cost $68.8 million, with $39.8 million coming in from other sources including grants and private money, and the City contributing $29 million.

_ _ _