VIDEO: 14th Pooch Plunge Ends Swim Season

Salina’s Kenwood Cove water park went to the dogs Monday evening.

After closing on Sunday, the water park opened Monday evening for one final swim, the annual “Pooch Plunge”.

Only owners and their dogs were allowed in the water. They were able to swim in the wave pool and lazy river areas.

The event proved popular. A large crowd of people enjoyed the last swim of the summer on a mild late-summer evening with their best friend, their dog.

Salina Parks and Recreation Aquatics Supervisor Andrea Linder told KSAL News it’s been a “crazy busy summer at Kenwood Cove, which is awesome”. She added “we has pretty much good weather for most of the summer”.

The popular “Pooch Plunge” event has become the final event of the year at the water park. This was the 14th year for the event.

Kenwood Cove is now closed for the season. It will open again on Memorial Day Weekend 2025.