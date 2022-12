An 80-year-old Salina resident and his wife returned home to find a hole in their front window.

Captain Paul Forester of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL News Mr. and Mrs. James Jolly were out of town the 10th through the 12th. When they returned to their home in the 700 block of Victoria Heights they discovered a small hole in their front glass window.It appears to have been shot with some kind of weapon, potentially a pellet gun.

The window is valued at $2,500.