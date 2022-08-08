Victim’s Note Tips Off Authorities for Help

A quick note from a woman asking for help during a stop at a convenience store leads to the arrest of a Gypsum man.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 46-year-old T.J. Meadows was taken into custody by Kansas State Troopers on Friday evening near Park City after his 35-year-old girlfriend scratched out a note for help – and handed it to an employee at the Casey’s General Store in Canton.

Deputies say Meadows had convinced the woman to get in his truck to grab a soda in Gypsum while they talked. An argument ensued as he continued driving south to Canton. She told authorities he struck her as they traveled and at one point she hopped out of the vehicle and he then hit her with the door of his F150.

The woman asked Meadows to stop in Canton to buy a soda and she left the note for help. Meadow’s Ford was identified near Park City and he was taken into custody without incident. He is now facing charges that could include kidnapping, aggravated battery and battery. The woman did not require medical attention.