Salina Police are looking for three known suspects after an aggravated robbery at a home in the 1200 block of N. 7th Street.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that the 24-year-old male victim told investigators showed up at his home unannounced and demanded he hand over everything in his pockets.

In the scuffle they broke his nose and took a vape pen and lighter and left. All three could face charges for aggravated battery and robbery.