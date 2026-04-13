Victim Retrieves His Stolen Property

The victim of a theft, reportedly drove over to the suspect’s house to get his phone back.

Salina Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that on Saturday a phone was left in a restroom at the Dillon’s on W. Crawford. An employee picked it up and took it home.

Police say the victim traced his cell phone to a home in the 1200 block of N. 10th, knocked on the door and asked for his property back. It was returned.

The victim reported the crime and officers arrested 51-year-old Jason Smith of Salina on a charge of felony theft.