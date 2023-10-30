Victim Hit with Hammer

Salina Police are looking for three known suspects in an aggravated robbery case.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that on Saturday night around 10pm, three or four male suspects broke into a home in the 900 block of North 13th and ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the victims.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and that one of the residents was hit in the head with a hammer during the attack.

Another victim was forced into a bedroom and briefly held at knife point before the suspects ran away.