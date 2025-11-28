VFW Toy Drive Continues Saturday

The Salina VFW Post’s mission to gather toys continues on Saturday. The Salina VFW Auxiliary is gathering toy donations the next several Saturdays to be donated to the Salina Salvation Army.

The organization tells KSAL News the VFW Auxiliary Christmas toy drive continues this Saturday Nov. 29th and the following Saturday Dec. 6th at the VFW 1108 W Crawford from 10 AM – noon.

The goal is to fill a dump truck provided by Harbin Construction with toys and gift cards. Toys for kids 0 -12 and gift cards for kids 13 and older are being collected.

All donations will be delivered to the Salvation Army to be distributed to local families in need.

The organization is also planning its annual Christmas party for children on Dec 6th at the post from 10 AM – noon with Santa and the Grinch making an appearance.