Veterans Day was the perfect day to check in with Salina’s VFW Post Commander Steve Murrison.

Murrison Ret. (U.S. Army) joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how the VFW and Salina Post 1432 serves the community. Listen to Friday’s interview here.

The post received its Charter in 1926 and is named in honor of Lt. Col. John D. Riddell. (1898-1979)