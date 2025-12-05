VFW Holiday Party For Kids Saturday

The Salina VFW Post’s mission to gather toys will conclude Saturday, and the organization will also host a children’s Christmas party.

The Salina VFW Auxiliary has been gathering toy donations the last several Saturdays to be donated to the Salina Salvation Army.

The toy drive concludes this Saturday. The goal is to fill a dump truck provided by Harbin Construction with toys and gift cards. Toys for kids 0 -12 and gift cards for kids 13 and older are being collected.

All donations will be delivered to the Salvation Army to be distributed to local families in need.

The organization is also planning its annual Christmas party for children this Saturday.

Both events are at the VFW post from 10 AM – noon, with Santa and the Grinch making an appearance.