VFW Auxiliary Hosting Toy Drive

The Salina VFW Post is on a mission to gather toys. The Salina VFW Auxiliary is gathering toy donations the next several Saturdays to be donated to the Salina Salvation Army.

The organization tells KSAL News the VFW Auxiliary Christmas toy drive will be this Saturday Nov 22nd, and the following Saturdays Nov 29th and Dec 6th at the VFW 1108 W Crawford from 10 AM – noon.

The goal is to fill a dump truck provided by Harbin Construction with toys and gift cards. Toys for kids 0 -12 and gift cards for kids 13 and older are being collected.

All toys and gift cards may be dropped off at the Salina VFW facility at 1108 W. Crawford St. each Saturday through December 6th from 10 AM – noon.

All donations will be delivered to the Salvation Army to be distributed to local families in need.

The organization is also planning its annual Christmas party for children on Dec 6th at the post from 10 AM – noon with Santa and the Grinch making an appearance.