Veterans Parade Planned For Saturday

For the fourth year in a row there will be a parade in Salina to honor all veterans

The parade to honor veterans is being presented by Interim Healthcare home healthcare services. It will be held this Saturday, November 15th. It will begin at 9am.

The parade route will stretch from Elm Street to South Street.

Organizers tell KSAL News there are about 40 entrants, and there is room for more.

Those who attend are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue and bring flags to wave.

Parade entry is free, but a $25 donation to the AMBUCS Wheelchair Ramps, the American Legion, or Kansas Honor flights is appreciated.