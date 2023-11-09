Veterans Day Parade Saturday

For the second year in a row there will be a Veterans Day parade in Salina.

The parade to honor veterans is being presented by Interim Healthcare home healthcare services. It will be held this Saturday, November 11th. It will begin at 9am.

The parade route will stretch from Elm Street to South Street.

About 40 entries have signed up to participate in the first parade last year. Parade entry was free, but a donation to the Kansas Honor Flight program is appreciated.

Photo by Ian MacDonald on Unsplash