Veteran, Wife Indicted For Stealing From VA

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a Kansas couple from Junction City with fraudulently obtaining disability benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

According to court documents, James Bradford, 47, and Equanda Bradford, 45, of Junction City are charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of theft of public money, property, or records.

James Bradford, a U.S. Army veteran, and his wife Equanda are accused of providing false and fraudulent information to the VA, about his caregiver needs and her caregiving functions resulting in the receipt of $172,426 in disability compensation to which they were not entitled.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General and the General Services Administration – Office of Inspector General are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Skipper Jacobs is prosecuting the case.