Veteran College Football Administrator Mike Vollmar To Administer Football Program at Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Mike Vollmar, an executive with some three decades of experience in college football administration, will join Kansas Athletics as Senior Associate AD for Football Administration, KU Athletics Director Jeff Long announced Monday.

Vollmar, who has served as Director of Football at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, since last February, will start at KU next Monday. As Director of Football, Vollmar oversaw all aspects of IMG Academy’s football program, including boarding school, camps, visiting team training and events.

Vollmar went to IMG after serving for four years as the University of Tennessee’s senior associate athletic director; he oversaw football and was a member of the Vols’ executive staff. During his career he has been a part of 20 bowl games, a national championship and four conference titles.

“I can’t wait to get started at KU,” Vollmar said. “Great things are happening at IMG Academy. It’s a world-class institution with a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. I am excited, though, to come back to my first love – college football – especially at Kansas, which has so much potential. Over the years I’ve been impressed with everything I’ve heard about the university, the athletics department and the community. I want to help the student-athletes and the coaching staff accomplish the success they’re working so hard to achieve.”

In addition to his tenure at Tennessee, Vollmar has worked at some of the most recognizable and successful Power 5 programs in the country, including:

Alabama: He spent three seasons (2008-10) in Tuscaloosa, where he was associate athletic director for football and oversaw the program for Coach Nick Saban during a time in which the Crimson Tide went 36-5, won the 2009 BCS National Championship and the SEC title, and appeared in three consecutive bowl games.

Michigan: He spent two years (2011-12) in Ann Arbor as the associate athletic director for football, where he helped the Wolverines attain back-to-back bowl appearances that included a 2011 BCS Sugar Bowl Championship. He was also involved in the planning and design of the $9 million renovation of Schembechler Hall, which houses Michigan football’s training facilities and a museum of Michigan football.

Michigan State: He worked as an assistant athletic director and director of football operations from 1996-2007, overseeing all phases of the Spartan football program while also managing construction of a new $12 million football facility.

Additionally, early in his career he also held recruiting and administrative positions with Syracuse (1991-95) and Michigan (1988-90). At Syracuse Vollmar was responsible for the oversight of recruiting and administration. Four players recruited during his tenure, including Donovan McNabb, were named to the Syracuse All-Century Team. At Michigan he served in athletics administration and was assistant recruiting coordinator. During his time there Michigan went 28-7-1, winning three Big 10 Championships while appearing in two Rose Bowls and a Gator Bowl.

“I am pleased to add an administrator of Mike’s caliber and experience to our staff,” Long said. “He understands college football at the highest level and has experienced considerable success at that level. After my initial evaluation of the department, we felt we needed to make a stronger commitment to our largest program in terms of student-athletes. I am confident Mike will provide outstanding day-to-day support to those student-athletes, to Coach (David) Beaty, the assistant coaches, the staff and to our administrative team.”

Vollmar graduated from Siena Heights University in 1988 with a degree in history and a minor in speech communications. He was a pole vaulter for the Saints’ track and field team. He earned a master’s degree in sport management from the United States Sports Academy in 1989, where he was named Alumnus of the Year in 2010 and serves on the Alumni Board.

Vollmar has served on the College Football Playoff Advisory Committee and was a member of the Rose Bowl Advisory Committee. He serves as a trustee on the American Football Coaches Association’s National Committee for Directors of Football Operations.

“We are happy to have Mike on board,” said Beaty. “His experience at elite-level football programs speaks for itself. We are looking forward to him getting to know our staff and players, and working hand-in-hand with him as we move the program forward.”

A native of Riverview, Michigan, Vollmar comes by his love of football naturally; his dad, James, was a running back at Michigan from 1956-58. Mike graduated from Riverview High School, the same school that produced former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, former Vanderbilt head coach Woody Widenhofer and former Colorado head coach Bill McCartney.

Mike and his wife, Tami, have a daughter, Bailey, who is a student at Michigan State University.