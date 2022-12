Salina Police are investigating the theft of cash and coins from a laundromat.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a man and woman walked into Speedy Wash Laundry located at 514 E. Iron with a handful of keys and attempted to open a vending machine.

That plan failed, so they broke into the machine stealing about $500 in cash and coins.

Total loss and damage is estimated at $1,000.

Police are reviewing video from the store and say the couple is a white male and white female.