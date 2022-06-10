Salina, KS

Vehicles, Power Tools Stolen

KSAL StaffJune 10, 2022

Salina Police are looking for an SUV, RV plus an enclosed trailer after the owner contacted authorities.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between May 18 and June 9, someone stole a black, 2005 Chevy Avalanche that was parked in the 100 block S. Phillips.

Also stolen in that same time rame from the 300 block of E. Claflin was a 1985 Southwind RV.

Police say the tan colored RV was loaded with construction power tools, while the trailer was full of tires.

A witness told officers they saw a woman with purple hair and a heavy set white man tow the SUV from the property.

Total loss is listed at $10,000. The investigation is ongoing.

