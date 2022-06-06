Salina, KS

Vehicles Hydroplane Into Ditch in Separate Incidents

KSAL StaffJune 6, 2022

Two vehicles were swept off the road in the same location southwest of Salina on Saturday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the first incident happened at 11:30 a.m. A 30-year-old Falun woman driving a 1980 Mercedes west on Falun Road a half mile east of S. Burma Road hit a flooded area and hydroplaned into a nearby ditch.

About four hours later, Soldan said a 31-year-old Salina woman driving a 2013 Buick Verano did the same thing and ended up in the ditch.

No injuries were reported.

