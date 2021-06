Salina Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in which both drivers claim they had the right-of way.

The crash happened at noon on Wednesday.

Police say a 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac was headed west on Republic. It proceeded through the intersection at Ohio.

A 2017 Ford Fusion which was headed north on Ohio collided with the Explorer.

Both drivers claimed to have a green light. No witnesses have been located, and so far no citations have been issued.

There were no serious injuries.