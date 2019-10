Police are investigating a damage to property case after someone scratched up a vehicle in west Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between last Saturday and Monday morning, someone used a sharp object to gash the paint on a 2019 Nissan Sentra that was parked in a yard in the 600 block of S. Phillips.

Police say a word that was illegible was carved into the front passenger door and scrape marks were made all over the 4-door sedan.

Damage is estimated at $1,500.