Vehicle Under Maintenance Stolen From Shop

Police responded to an auto shop’s report of burglary and theft of a vehicle only to recover it a few blocks away.

According to Captain Jim Feldman, Wednesday afternoon around 3:30, an employee of Bill’s Truck and Auto located on 615 Bishop Street was leaving briefly in the afternoon and happened to see a male subject who he was familiar with standing in the parking lot outside the shop. Upon returning to the shop, a 2012 Toyota Corolla that was under maintenance was missing.

Police were called, and the employee called the man who he had seen outside to ask if he knew what happened. He admitted possession of the vehicle, then said that he had last seen it on the 900 block of West Walnut.

The vehicle was retrieved but officers were unable to locate the suspect. Charges for burglary and theft of the business are pending against the suspect.