Vehicle Thief Sought

Salina Police are looking for a known male suspect who eluded authorities during a high speed chase in a stolen car.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that during the overnight hours from Monday into Tuesday, a 2019 Ford Fusion was reported stolen from a home in the 300 block of E. Jewell.

Around 1am Tuesday, SPD’s tag reader system picked up the car in the area of Crawford and Centennial. An officer responded and the driver sped away reaching speeds of 71mph .

The suspect abandoned the vehicle in the 900 block of Sheridan and fled on foot.

A passenger identified the man to investigators who continue to search for him.