Vehicle Thief Arrested

KSAL StaffSeptember 16, 2022

A Salina man is facing a slew of charges for allegedly stealing a couple of vehicles and possessing illegal drugs.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 39-year-old Anthony Bernal was taken into custody after officers found him sleeping in a stolen Pontiac G6 in the Wal-Mart parking lot Thursday evening.

Police say Bernal has also been linked to a stolen Dodge Caravan from Garden City that was found abandoned in the 100 block of S. Baker Street this week.

Bernal is also facing possible charges for allegedly shoplifting bread and hot dogs from Wal-Mart and having a number of illegal narcotic pills in his possession.

The investigation began earlier this week after police were alerted to a man stealing a license plate off a similar Dodge Caravan in the Dollar Tree parking lot on West Crawford.

