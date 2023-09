Authorities are searching for a stolen vehicle and the thief who took it.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, sometime between August 22nd and September 5th, someone came onto a rural property in the 3000 block of W. Rosehill Road and drove away in a 2003 GMC Yukon.

The 57-year-old owner told deputies the vehicle was not running very well when she parked it at friends place and left the keys in it.

The white SUV is licensed with Kansas tag 652 NBV and is valued at $5,000.