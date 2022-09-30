Salina, KS

Vehicle Theft Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerSeptember 30, 2022

Tips are being sought in a case involving the theft of a vehicle which was caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week,

Police say back on September 26th officers responded to Gleason and Son Signs at 2440 N. 9th Street in regard to a vehicle theft. An employee reported a company truck was stolen from the business.

The vehicle is described as a red and white 1995 Dodge Ram 3500 flatbed pickup, bearing Kansas tag 398BRC. Video surveillance shows a suspect stealing the vehicle the morning of September 24th.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individuals involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:
https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Weis, case 2022-28660.

 

