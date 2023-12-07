Vehicle Theft and Interfering with Law Enforcement

A stolen car is found after a teenage driver jumps out of the driver’s seat.

According to Salina Police Lt. Kyle Tonniges, officers arrested 18-year-old Sevijon Davis after allegedly giving authorities a false name and date of birth.

Police say an officer on patrol noticed a driver’s suspicious behavior early Thursday morning around 4:20am and circled around the block to find the vehicle abandoned near the intersection of 9th and Crawford.

The officer noticed Davis walking nearby, dressed in shorts and stopped to talk with him. He reportedly gave the officer a fake name and was arrested as authorities discovered the 1999 Chevy Lumina was reported stolen from the 500 block of State Street the day before.

He’s now facing charges for vehicle theft and giving a false name to police.