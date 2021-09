The Salina Police Department is investigating a case of a man test driving a truck at a car lot and never coming back.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that yesterday at 2 p.m., a man entered the lot at 3500 S. Ninth Street. He was interested in test driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, so an employee gave him the keys for what was supposed to be a two-hour period.

The man never returned, and he allegedly gave the dealership false personal information. The Silverado is valued at $70,000.