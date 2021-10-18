Vehicle Strikes Parked Car, Leaves Fender

A hit and run case has left one vehicle with sizable damage, and the other is still on the loose.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Saturday around 2:15 a.m., a vehicle struck a 2011 Dodge Ram Pickup parked on the curb in the 1300 block of W. Cloud Street.

The pickup had substantial driver’s side damage, and the vehicle that hit it left its white fender at the scene and drove off.

Witnesses said that the suspect vehicle left going east on Cloud.

The fender it left behind matches parts used for 2016-19 Honda Civics.

This case is still under investigation.