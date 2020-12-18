Vehicle Stolen While Warming Up

A vehicle is stolen while warming up in Assaria, however, it is later located unoccupied by law enforcement.

Saline County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Hughes tells KSAL News that the male victim went to start and warm up his vehicle at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. He then went back in to his residence in the 100 block of E. Cox, Assaria.

At 6:55 a.m. the man then heard the vehicle pull away from his driveway. He went outside to investigate and saw his 1991 Oldsmobile Aurora driving away.

The victim called authorities and multiple deputies with the Sheriff’s office converged in to Assaria–from different directions–but didn’t locate the vehicle.

An hour later, though, the car was found in the parking lot of the Sure Stay Hotel, 1846 N. 9th St., Salina, unoccupied. There is no damage done to the car, but the victim is still missing the key and and key fob belonging to the vehicle. Total loss is $100.

The car, valued at $1,700, has since been returned to the victim.