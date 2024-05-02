Kansas Gas Service Requests Rate Increase

Kansas Gas Service has filed an application with the Kansas Corporation Commission requesting a net increase in base rates of $58.1 million. If approved, the average monthly residential bill will increase by approximately $6.71 (10.41%) for customers who use less natural gas and $9.48 (8.25%) for those who use more natural gas.

The requested increase would affect the portions of a customer’s bill that relate to the delivery of natural gas by Kansas Gas Service, including the fixed monthly Service Charge and the Delivery Charge.

The Commission has scheduled two public hearings for Kansas Gas Service customers to learn more about the request and share their comments about the proposal.

Thursday, June 13, 2024, 6-8 p.m.

Washburn Institute of Technology

Main Conference Center, Building A

5724 SW Huntoon St.

Topeka, Kansas 66604

Monday, June 17, 2024, 6-8 p.m.

Wichita State University, Low Auditorium

Hughes Metropolitan Complex

5014 E 29th St. North

Wichita, Kansas 67205

Attendees may participate in person or virtually through Zoom. Those choosing to join through Zoom must register at https://kcc.ks.gov/your-opinion-matters by noon the day before the hearing. The hearing will be broadcast live on the Commission’s YouTube channel, which can be found on the Commission’s website: www.kcc.ks.gov. Registration is not required to view only. A recording of the hearing will be available on the Commission’s website.

Any person requiring special accommodations at the hearing site under the Americans with Disabilities Act needs to give notice to the Commission at least 10 days before the scheduled hearing date by calling 785-271-3140.

The Commission will accept comments from Kansas Gas Service customers through 5 p.m., August 5, 2024. There are three convenient ways to submit a comment:

Visit the KCC website at www.kcc.ks.gov and click on the “Your Opinion Matters” link to enter your comment. Send a written letter to the Kansas Corporation Commission, Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, 1500 SW Arrowhead Rd, Topeka, KS 66604 4027. Be sure to reference Docket No. 24 KGSG 610 RTS. Call the Commission’s Public Affairs office at 800 662 0027 or 785-271 3140.

Public Comments received during the comment period will be entered into the official case record and posted on the website at the end of the comment period.

A three-day evidentiary hearing on Kansas Gas Service’s request will begin on August 12, 2024, at 9 a.m., at the Commission’s offices, 1500 SW Arrowhead Rd, Topeka, Kansas 66604-4027. The Commission must issue a decision by October 25, 2024.

In its application, Kansas Gas Service said the increase was necessary because the company has continued to invest in its system to provide its customers with safe, reliable and efficient natural gas service. The company further stated it has experienced increased payroll expenses and supplier costs.

Kansas Gas Service is also seeking approval to establish two rate options for residential customers based on usage. Additionally, Kansas Gas Service proposes a Performance-based Ratemaking Mechanism (“PBR”) that would provide for annual rate changes through a streamlined process. Kansas Gas Service’s last base rate increase of $21.5 million ($18.6 million net of GSRS) was approved on February 5, 2019.