New Facility at Eisenhower Presidential Library Funded

Students from around the state and region will gather at a new facility on the Eisenhower Presidential Library campus designed for IKEducation programs.

Senator J.R. Claeys secured funding for a matching grant of $5 Million directed to the Eisenhower Foundation for the $14 Million education facility and $1 Million in program support.

According to the Senator’s office, in 2023 over 26,000 students from 36 states and three foreign countries participated in on-site IKEducation programs at the Eisenhower Presidential Library. However, space constraints are preventing the program from growing to serve more students. A new and expanded facility will support both in-person and online programming for K-12 students and teachers.

“A new facility will give more students the opportunity to take part in hands-on learning,” said Claeys. “A presidential library is a tremendous asset to the state and these educational opportunities will continue to draw more visitors to Abilene.”

The Eisenhower Foundation committed to raising matching funds through a capital campaign to receive the state support for the facility. The new building is expected to break ground in 2025 and open in 2026.