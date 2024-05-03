Mechanical Failure Causes RV Crash

A Colorado man was transported to a hospital in Kansas after a mechanical failure caused him to crash a motor home on Interstate 70 late Thursday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a motor home was headed east on I 70 when it lost brakes and power steering. The RV took Exit 107, crossed K 212 Highway, and crashed into a tree.

The driver, an 83-year-old man from Littleton, Colorado, was transported to the hospital in Quinter to be treated for suspected minor injuries. An 81-year-old female passenger was not hurt.

The crash happened Thursday night at 8:45 in Gove County just West of Quinter.