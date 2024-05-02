Choose Saline County App Ending

The Choose Saline County app, which many people use to save money while shopping locally, is ending at the end of May

According to Saline County, Thursday morning they received news that Colu, the app development company behind the Choose Saline County app, has been acquired by another technology firm and will discontinue the app June 1st.

This unexpected turn of events does not lessen Saline County’s commitment to supporting local businesses and those who shop there. They have already started discussions about ways to continue this kind of support and expect to be able to make an announcement later this month.

There are questions about what this means for you and your Saline Stars. So here are some important dates to keep in mind to make the most of the time you have left with the Choose Saline County app.

Friday, May 17 , will be the final day to earn Saline Stars by making purchases with your linked cards at participating local merchants.

Friday, May 31, will be the final day to redeem Saline Stars for free-to-you goods and services at redeeming merchants. Remember, your redemptions allow those businesses to be reimbursed using the County's American Rescue Plan Act funds. Any unused Stars in your wallet will expire at midnight.

Saturday, June 1, the Choose Saline County app will be removed from the app store.

Users currently have over $93,000 worth of Stars in their wallets. So this program has a lot of benefit left to give and one month to give it. If you find yourself at the end of the month with dollars in your wallet, please considering donating them to one of the nonprofits on the app.

County officials are proud of what this app has been able to accomplish over the last two years. Users have earned more than $300,000 worth of stars by shopping at local businesses generating an estimated economic impact of over $5.6 million.

This success is exactly what this app set out to achieve and why they are committed to bringing a similar program in to fill the void.

