Vehicle Stolen from North Salina Home

Salina Police are in search for a missing truck after it was stolen from a north Salina residence.

According to Police Capt. Paul Forrester, a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck was parked in front of its owner’s home in the 200 block of S. Columbia when it was taken sometime between Monday at 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning at 11:30.

Forrester says that the truck belongs to Harold and Beverly Martin. Beverly parked the truck on Monday night and she thought that she had locked the door with the key pad. However, she kept a spare key in the gas compartment.

The vehicle is described as maroon in color and its tag is a Kansas plate reading: 278-KPX.

The truck is valued at $9,500.