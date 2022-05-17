Salina, KS

Vehicle Stolen From Hotel

KSAL StaffMay 17, 2022

A vehicle with some valuable possessions was taken from a hotel parking lot in Salina over the course of Sunday night.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between Sunday at 10 p.m. and Monday at 7:30 a.m., a silver 2014 Dodge Journey was taken from the Days Inn, located at 407 W. Diamond Drive.

The 27-year-old victim told police that the vehicle was taken from the parking lot, but he still has the key fob.

A 40-inch television, swords and the victim’s father’s ashes in an urn were all inside the vehicle.

The vehicle is valued at $6,000.

