Vehicle Stolen From Gas Station

A Salina woman is on the search for her vehicle after it was stolen Sunday night.

Amanda Hubbard was working a shift at the Casey’s General Store at 1100 E. Iron Avenue. She left the store at 10 p.m. to go to her vehicle and then returned to work. When she returned to the parking lot at 11:45 p.m., the black 2010 Ford Focus was gone.

Hubbard told police that she must’ve mistakenly left the vehicle unlocked and left the keys inside on the first trip to the car.

The car is valued at $4,000 with Kansas tags reading 944-PRC.