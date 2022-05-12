Vehicle Stolen From Driveway

A Salina couple is looking for help after their vehicle was taken from their driveway early Wednesday morning.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between 2:30-7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a gray 2019 Nissan Pathfinder was taken from a residence in the 700 block of Custer.

The victims told police that a spare key had gone missing recently.

Forrester said a neighbor last saw the vehicle at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, but it was gone when one of the victims left for work at 7:30 a.m.

The vehicle is valued at $26,000 and has Kansas tags reading 723 MKN.