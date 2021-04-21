Vehicle Stolen After Keys Left Inside

Salina Police are searching for a white male subject as well as the vehicle he stole on Tuesday afternoon.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am, with a Kansas tag: 921-NRC, is stolen from the employee parking lot of the Blue Beacon Truck Wash, 2303 N. 9th St.

Sheila Stafford, 61, Salina, owns the vehicle, however, her son had driven the car to work and left the keys inside of the vehicle.

At 12:15 p.m., Tuesday, video surveillance shows a white male wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, brown shoes and a black baseball cap with a “B” on the front walking near the car. He then looked in the passenger side of the vehicle and a short time later, got in to the driver’s side door before driving off. The car left south out of the parking lot.

Total loss is $2,500.