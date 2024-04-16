Vehicle Reported missing off of Old Highway 40

The Saline County sheriff’s office responded to a call of a Stolen vehicle off of the 2500 block of East Old 40 Highway on April 15th.

According to the Salina County Sheriff’s Office, Last Sunday a 1999 Gold GMC Yukon was parked on the side of the highway after experiencing some mechanical issues and a flat tire. The keys were left in the ignition and the vehicle had a full tank of gas.

The owner had to leave the vehicle to do work nearby. After returning to the area they had found the vehicle missing. The vehicle has a 662SAS tag number, a deer decal on the back window and a missing front grill. The vehicle was valued to be $3000.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage the public to be on the lookout for any signs for this missing vehicle.