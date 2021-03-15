Vehicle Pursuit Ends With Crash at St. Francis Ministries Facility

A pursuit, which began north of the Salina city limits, stretches over several miles and ends with the fleeing car crashing in to a St. Francis facility.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a deputy on patrol clocked a 2011 Ford Taurus speeding at 12:47 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of N. 5th St. and E. Stimmel Rd. The deputy attempted to pull the car over, however, it did not stop.

The car fled at speeds of up to 110 mph and turned its headlights off multiple times, while traveling on rural the Saline County roads of: Stimmel Rd., Old Highway 40 multiple times, Simpson Rd., E. Mariposa Rd. and N. Woodward Rd. After once again getting back on to Old 40, the driver then traveled in to the city of Salina and led authorities on E. Pacific Ave., N. Broadway Blvd., W. North St., Bishop St., W. Elm St., College Ave., N. 9th St. and N. Santa Fe Ave.

The vehicle was traveling north on Santa Fe when the driver failed to navigate a turn on to W. Otis Ave., lost control and crashed in to a brick wall at the Old St. John’s Military School; currently owned by St. Francis Ministries, 110 W. Otis.

The driver then fled on foot, but was caught by a Salina Police officer while running on the campus at 12:59 a.m.

Authorities arrested Curtis Minick, 22, Manhattan, for felony flee and elude, reckless driving, interference with a law enforcement officer, driving while suspended, transporting an open container and no proof of insurance. Minick also has a warrant out of Riley County.

St. Francis Ministries reports the damage to their property from the crash is $3,500.